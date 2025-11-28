MS Dhoni drives Virat Kohli back to team hotel after reunion dinner at Ranchi farmhouse

M.S. Dhoni was spotted driving Virat Kohli through Ranchi on Thursday after the two cricket icons met at the former India captain’s home.

The clip, shared widely by fans on X, shows Dhoni behind the wheel of his SUV with Kohli seated beside him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of Indian players were seen dropping by Dhoni’s home in Ranchi as the squad gathered for the ODI series against South Africa.

After losing the two-Test series to the Proteas, the Indian cricket team will be hoping for redemption.

Rishabh Pant also joined the gathering, drawing attention after a tough Test series where he served as stand-in captain in Guwahati and struggled with the bat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was also part of the gathering at Dhoni’s residence. Gaikwad marked his ODI recall after strong domestic performances.

Led by K.L. Rahul, India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first game on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6.

The ODI series has drawn massive interest among the cricket fans as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making a comeback to international cricket back home after a long time.

Kohli is back in the Indian team after touring Australia.

Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and is undergoing further medical assessment in Mumbai.

India will also miss vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is out of action due to a spleen injury. Iyer sustained the injury while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, landing awkwardly on his left side.