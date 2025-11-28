‘Players must deliver’: Gavaskar hits back at calls to sack Gambhir after SA sweep

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravichandran Ashwin have come out in defence of the

embattled Gautam Gambhir, saying the head coach can only prepare the team and it is the players who have to deliver on the field.

Gambhir has come in for some scathing criticism following India’s massive 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati, a result which ensured a series sweep for the visitors.

“He’s a coach. The coach can prepare a team. The coach can tell, you know, a guy with his experience. But it’s out there in the middle that the players have to deliver,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Now, to those who are asking, you know, for him to be held accountable, my question, counter-question is:

what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy under him? What did you do when India won the Asia Cup under him?

“Did you say then... you’re asking for a sacking now... did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one-day cricket and for T20 cricket? You didn’t say that. It’s only when a team doesn’t do well you look at the coach,” Gavaskar said.

The former captain cited the example of Brendon McCullum, who is England’s all-format coach, saying there was nothing wrong with Gambhir carrying on as head coach in all forms of the game.

Ashwin said Gambhir, who has a contract till 2027, does not deserve to be removed.

“Why are we doing this? It’s a sport. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he is hurting too. We must understand that. It might feel nice to get someone sacked, but that’s not how it should be,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show Ash ki Baat.

“I’ve never been that kind of person. It’s not about supporting anyone, Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen, but anybody can make them. It’s just that when they cost you, they become very expensive,” the former off-spinner said.