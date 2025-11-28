‘Why did I do that?’ Travis Head jokes he worried after belting Archer for six

Travis Head has admitted that he was worried that his batting fireworks to seal the first Ashes Test in Perth may put an even bigger target on his back for England’s fast bowlers for the remainder of the series.

Head’s 123 off 83 balls earned Australia a dramatic victory in two days, last week.

“I’m also very realistic that they had two blokes bowling 150 clicks,” Head told Triple M in Adelaide. “I accidentally hit Jofra back over his head for six at one point and calmly walked back and marked centre and was like, ‘Oh my god, why did I just do that?’

“And Marnus (Labuschagne) came down and was like, ‘I know you’re

trying to act cool, but that’s unbelievable’ and he’s yelling and screaming, and he’s hoo hah-ing, and I’m like, ‘Mate, get back to the other end, at any moment they can put a hole through me, they bowl 150 clicks’.

“I don’t want to get on the wrong side of these blokes, I just want to go about my

business.”

Head said he got a text message from Adam Gilchrist, telling Head that his century in the Ashes opener was better than the former wicketkeeper’s celebrated 57-ball hundred against England at the WACA Ground in 2006.