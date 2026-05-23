Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 captaincy for India future hinges on Gautam Gambhir backing: Report

Driven by a severe IPL slump and a nagging wrist injury, Suryakumar Yadav's future as India's T20 captain now rests entirely with head coach Gautam Gambhir, as a sceptical selection committee remains unconvinced he warrants a spot purely as a batter, according to a BCCI source.

Suryakumar, popularly nicknamed ‘SKY’ by Gambhir, has endured a prolonged lean patch over the past year. While the selection committee is believed to be inclined towards moving on from him, the BCCI hierarchy recognises the importance of the coach-captain dynamic within the dressing room.

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According to a senior BCCI source, Gambhir’s backing could ultimately prove decisive.

“For now, selectors feel IPL would help Suryakumar regain touch like last season when he scored over 700 runs. But there hasn’t been any technical correction in his batting,” the source told PTI.

Suryakumar managed only 210 runs in 12 innings this IPL season at a strike rate of 148, while averaging below 18 — a sharp decline for one of T20 cricket’s most inventive batters.

The source explained that selectors are increasingly looking towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and do not see Suryakumar fitting into those long-term plans. “Even inexperienced pacers are troubling him with hard lengths. Selectors don’t see him playing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It is as simple as that,” he said.

The debate, however, extends beyond form. Gambhir is understood to share a strong rapport with Suryakumar and is unlikely to act as a passive voice in selection matters.

“If someone can’t earn his place as a batter, how can he lead the side? Hence, it is difficult to retain him, but Ajit (Agarkar) and Gautam need to be on the same page,” the source noted.

With uncertainty growing around Suryakumar’s future, discussions over possible successors have already intensified.

Shreyas Iyer remains a strong contender due to his tactical acumen and leadership qualities, though there are questions over whether he and Gambhir can work seamlessly together. Those within the system still recall Iyer’s disappointment after Kolkata Knight Riders’ 2024 IPL triumph was largely credited to Gambhir’s mentorship.

Shubman Gill is also back in contention after another prolific IPL season as the Gujarat Titans captain. Gill was previously viewed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the panel as India’s long-term all-format leader before a dip in form ahead of the T20 World Cup stalled those plans.

If Suryakumar is dropped, Gill’s return to the T20 side could reshape the batting order, with the think tank reportedly considering a top-order combination featuring Gill, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

The emergence of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is believed to be on a fast-track development plan for the 2028 Olympics, has added another layer to the succession debate.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is also gaining support within influential cricketing circles.

“Don’t rule out Tilak if Surya is sacked. There’s a reason Tilak has been made captain for the tri-nation A series, where selectors can assess his leadership skills,” the source said.

For now, Indian cricket finds itself balancing current form, future planning and internal power equations — with Suryakumar’s fate possibly resting on whether Gambhir still believes his captain deserves another opportunity.