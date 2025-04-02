Staying aggressive all the time 'not cricket'; if basics are ignored: Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo

T20 cricket largely translates into explosive batting, but Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo reminded his batters on Wednesday that staying aggressive all the time is "not cricket" if the basics are ignored.

Their attacking approach has already led to two losses in three games in the IPL and clearly Bravo is not impressed with the approach.

The defending champions' highest score this season has been 174/8 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru while they were shot out for just 116 by Mumbai Indians.

As they return home after two away fixtures, KKR will be desperate to revive their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad -- a team that has twice breached the 280-run mark in two seasons.

Bravo emphasised on the importance of sticking to the "basics".

"As far as our batting group, yes, we are an aggressive batting line-up, but that's not cricket," Bravo said during the pre-match media interaction at Eden Gardens.

"What my message to my team and especially to the batsmen is that the basics of the game are still required. The smarts of the game are still required." "These guys need to apply themselves a bit more. So the games that we lose, it's all learning. When you speak cricket, they get to understand the evidence of why we are failing as a batting group. Now, as coaches, it's important for us to try to break down the game, simplify it a bit, and trust that cricketing shots are also allowed in T20." With two losses in three games, Bravo pointed out that six teams have identical win-loss records, suggesting there is no reason to panic.

"It's still early days in the tournament. We're not the only team that has two losses and one win. But it's important for us to bounce back, and that is our main focus right now." Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, and Andre Russell who were instrumental in KKR's championship-winning campaign last season are yet to hit top form.

However, Bravo urged against "judging them" based on just two matches.

"In a tournament where there are 14 games, you don't judge a player who has had success over the years after just two games. In one game, none of them got to bat." "In the IPL, you don't want or expect any player to be consistent for 14 games. But it's important to keep encouraging them and reminding them how great they are. They already have success in IPL. And it's just a matter of backing them."

Nortje 'close' to return

KKR’s most experienced pacer, Anrich Nortje, was expected to lead the bowling attack after the franchise decided to let go of Mitchell Starc.

However, the South African speedster is still recovering from a back injury. Bravo provided a fitness update, suggesting that Nortje is close to a return.

"The physio will have a better idea as to how far he is. But at the moment, we are all impressed with his work ethic and his bowling loads. But selection also depends on team combinations and opposition. From a fitness point of view, I think he's very close and almost ready to go." However, Bravo refused to label Nortje as the leader of KKR’s pace attack.

"Well, I wouldn't say he's the leader of the fast bowling group. There's a lot of experience in the bowling group. He's the fastest in the group, yes."

Don't know about pitches

Ahead of their clash against SRH, discussions around pitch conditions at Eden Gardens have gained traction, with team management reportedly preparing a "dry surface" to counter SRH’s power-packed batting lineup.

However, Bravo downplayed the pitch factor.

"I don't know much about pitches. For me, you turn up, you play, and the better team on the day will win the game. Whether the pitch is slow, turning, or not turning, my message to the players is always to make the necessary assessment, adjust accordingly, and play to the conditions."

No change in SRH aggressive mindset

SRH, too, have lost two of their three matches, with both defeats coming in their last two outings. Their fielding coach Ryan Cook said the team remains committed to its aggressive brand of cricket.

"We just try and play the style of cricket that we like to play. Our team is suited to an aggressive style. We don’t speak about 300 or any of those things. If you look at last year as well, there were some up-and-down performances from the batting unit.

"That's bound to happen when you play so aggressively and keep trying to put pressure on the bowlers. In fact, we got 190 in one game and only 160 in the last game." Cook also backed 'local boy' Mohammad Shami to shine at his domestic home venue.

"Mohammad Shami is an excellent bowler and has proved himself for many, many years. This pitch will suit him. It shows that a good length here is exactly what is needed. So looking forward to watching him bowl tomorrow," Cook concluded.

