KKR Unplugged 2.0: ‘Champion’ Dwayne Bravo steals the show as Kolkata rallies behind its Knights

Kolkata has always known how to celebrate its cricket, and Wednesday evening at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan was no different.

All pictures by: Amit Datta

Several hundreds fans, draped in purple and gold, flooded the venue hours before the gates opened, their chants setting the perfect stage for KKR Unplugged 2.0 — the team’s pre-season extravaganza ahead of IPL 2025.

The night had everything — music, fashion, nostalgia, and, of course, cricket. But the biggest moment? Dwayne Bravo, the latest addition to KKR’s think tank, stepping in as mentor after Gautam Gambhir’s exit.

The West Indian all-rounder, a serial winner with 17 franchise titles, made his intentions clear: “I believe in winning. My records speak for themselves, but this is about helping the next generation become champions in their own way.”

Bravo’s arrival has naturally sparked debates — his flamboyant, high-energy personality is a stark contrast to head coach Chandrakant Pandit's disciplined, old-school approach.

But Pandit was quick to play down any concerns. “He’s a legend. The energy and experience he brings will only make us better,” he said.

The former Mumbai stalwart, who masterminded KKR’s third title triumph last season, believes that Bravo’s presence will instil a fearless mindset in the squad.

“There’s a lot to learn from him. His experience in different leagues, his ability to adapt — these are qualities that will rub off on our players,” said Pandit.

The night was more than just speeches. Bravo had the crowd on their feet, not just with his words but with his beats — belting out his iconic Champion banger to a roaring audience.

But cricket wasn’t the only thing on display. A special fashion show saw KKR’s new merchandise collection unveiled, with models walking the ramp wearing the purple and gold pride.

The energy soared higher when T.R.A.P – The Radical Array Project took the stage, delivering electrifying performances that had fans singing along.

There were also electrifying dance performances that added to the spectacle, keeping the fans on their feet throughout the night.

Adding to the emotion of the night was a unique tradition — last year’s KKR Superfan, Ashok Chakraborty, and KKR's Rinku Singh passing on the Golden Ticket to this season’s Superfan, Shivshankar Das.

The team itself had its share of fresh faces and familiar names. Venkatesh Iyer, re-signed for a jaw-dropping INR 23.75 crore, vowed to repay the team’s faith: “KKR gave me my big break, and I’ll do everything I can to make this season count.”

Meanwhile, new captain Ajinkya Rahane, stepping in after Shreyas Iyer’s departure to Punjab Kings, struck a calm and confident note: “We have a strong core, and if we stay on the same page, we’ll have a great season.”

The buzz around KKR’s title retention has only intensified with the team retaining the bulk of their 2024 championship-winning squad.

A core of match-winners — Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy — remains intact.

The squad also includes rising Indian talents like Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh, who will be eager to make a mark.

With a settled squad, a mentor who knows what it takes to win, and a city that lives and breathes KKR, the defending champions aren’t just looking to keep their crown—they’re aiming to build a dynasty.

The journey begins on Saturday at Eden Gardens, where they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening clash. Under the floodlights of their fortress, the Knights will march out with one goal in mind: defend what’s theirs.