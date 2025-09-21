Arun Lal backs Ganguly return as CAB faces financial and credibility challenges

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to return unopposed as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at its annual general meeting on Monday, marking his second stint in the post he earlier held between 2015 and 2019.

The 53-year-old, who also served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will succeed his elder brother Snehashish Ganguly, forced to step aside by the Lodha Committee’s six-year cap on executive roles.

Ganguly’s entire panel – Bablu Kolay (secretary), Madan Mohan Ghosh (joint secretary), Sanjay Das (treasurer) and Anu Dutta (vice-president) – will also be elected unopposed.

His return comes at a testing juncture for the association, which has been hit by financial irregularities, credibility concerns and a faltering Ranji Trophy campaign. Finance committee member Subrata Saha was recently fined and barred from sub-committee activities over a conflict of interest, while joint-secretary Debabrata Das was suspended for six months in August on allegations of financial misconduct.

Despite the controversies, Ganguly struck a calm note. “Most organisations have issues to deal with. If there are problems, they will be addressed in an appropriate manner,” he said after filing his nomination.

He also outlined his priorities: strengthening Bengal’s first-class structure, reviving the Bengal Pro T20 League, promoting women’s cricket, and investing in grassroots development. “The cricketing system has to move forward. I’ll try to talk to our Ranji cricketers, but ultimately skills matter. As an administrator, I’ll help them with the best possible things,” he said.

Former Bengal captain and coach Arun Lal was among the first to hail the move. “I am very glad this happened because that’s what we were all hoping for. No better person than Sourav to lead the CAB in every way possible. He’s been India captain, BCCI president, and has already been at the helm here. What more can you want?” Lal told The Telegraph Online.

During his first tenure, Ganguly was credited with improving transparency, introducing online ticket sales at Eden Gardens, eradicating much of the black-market trade, upgrading infrastructure and bringing marquee fixtures to Kolkata – including India’s first-ever day-night Test in 2019.

Now, his immediate task will be to oversee the India–South Africa Test at Eden Gardens in November, the first at the venue since that landmark pink-ball clash. The stadium is also due to host knockout fixtures during next year’s T20 World Cup.

“I don’t consider it a challenge,” Ganguly said. “I have eight years’ experience as CAB and BCCI president. We’ll work together to take Bengal cricket ahead.”

Alongside administration, he must also juggle coaching duties, having been appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the SA20 in December. His return to CAB, however, ensures one of Indian cricket’s most influential figures is back at the centre of Bengal’s game.

(With inputs from PTI)