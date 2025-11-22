Shubman Gill’s fitness uncertain for ODIs against South Africa, Pant and Rahul in captaincy mix

Shubman Gill’s availability for India’s upcoming ODI series in South Africa has grown increasingly uncertain, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India selectors preparing to finalise squads for the white ball leg of the tour.

Gill, who has been nursing a neck injury, is unlikely to recover in time for the three match series.

According to BCCI sources quoted by PTI, the injury will need more time to heal and the team management is unwilling to take any risks with the young skipper’s fitness.

The issue, officials said, goes beyond a simple neck spasm. Gill is understood to require significant rest as medical evaluations continue.

He suffered a whiplash while batting in the opening Test in Kolkata and missed the Guwahati Test that followed. He is currently in Mumbai undergoing tests, including an MRI, to determine whether the problem is muscular or related to nerve tissue.

Selectors remain hopeful that he may recover in time for the South Africa T20Is.

With Gill almost certain to sit out the ODIs, the selectors are weighing their options for a stand in captain.

Rishabh Pant has emerged as a strong contender since he is already leading India in the second Test, although he has played only one ODI in the past year.

KL Rahul is also under consideration and is seen as the more suitable choice for a one off assignment, particularly with vice captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out for at least two more months as he recovers from a spleen injury suffered in Australia.

Iyer is expected to return before the IPL.

In Gill’s absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to open alongside Rohit Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma, who has been consistently involved in India A’s List A matches, could be drafted in as a reserve opener.

The pace attack for the ODI leg is expected to feature Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, with Akash Deep being viewed as an outside option.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, will be rested following two consecutive Test series. Hardik Pandya continues to recover from a quadriceps injury and will be available only for T20Is leading up to next year’s World Cup.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav may take a break for personal reasons. Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar are set to shoulder the responsibilities during the series that begins on November 30 in Ranchi.