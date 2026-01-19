Skipper Shubman Gill admits flaws as India suffer second straight ODI series defeat

Captain Shubman Gill agreed India needed to improve in certain areas of their game. The 1-2 series defeat to New Zealand was India’s back-to-back ODI series loss under Gill’s captaincy.

“After the first match, then coming here 1-1, the way we played, we are disappointed. There are areas we need to look back, reflect on and do better,” Gill said after India’s 41-run defeat to the Black Caps in the final ODI in Indore on Sunday.

The skipper himself, too, perished largely due to his faulty technique against that the delivery that shapes in, something that has troubled him in the past as well.

Although Rohit Sharma had a dry run in this ODI series, Virat Kohli’s performance was again top class, which does brighten his chances of a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad. “The way Viratbhai is batting is always is a plus,” Gill acknowledged.

Mitchell way

Daryl Mitchell’s back-to-back centuries were pivotal in New Zealand’s maiden limited-overs series win on Indian soil. Apart from the domestic cricket grind, focusing on the present is a vital part of Mitchell’s game.

“I’m just try to concentrate on being really present, which is about watching the ball and repeating that over and over again, and hopefully make some good decisions along the way. It took a little while to get here, but domestic cricket allowed me to learn my game,” the Man of the Series said.