‘She’s fearless, not just a finisher’: Richa Ghosh’s father after India’s World Cup win

Richa Ghosh’s father Manabendra Ghosh on Monday said the Indian wicketkeeper perfectly played the role she was given by the team management to help the Indian women’s team lift their maiden ICC World Cup.

Manabendra, who has been one of the most influential figures in Richa’s cricketing journey, couldn’t catch a break from phone calls after India were crowned world champions.

“I couldn’t take calls last night as I was busy celebrating with the team after the victory,” Richa’s father told The Telegraph Online from Mumbai.

Just 22 years old, the Bengal wicketkeeper was one of the most influential figures in India’s triumph. Richa chipped in with quick, important runs and fearless wicketkeeping that proved instrumental.

The Telegraph Online had profiled Richa when the World Cup began. She had said then: “My team’s victory is always my priority. If it’s a single run needed for a win, I would prefer that over scoring a century. Winning for the team and enjoying the game is my motto, and I am willing to bat in any position for the team to achieve that.”

Manabendra said the same thing about his daughter’s batting: “She plays according to the game, the role that is required of her. Most of the time it pays off, at times it doesn’t. You cannot have success with every shot, but as long as the successes are more than failures, it’s okay.”

Richa, batting mostly at number 7 or 8 throughout the World Cup, was given the role of a “finisher” by the team management. Richa embraced the role gracefully, scoring 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of over 133.

Richa’s father declined to label her as just a “finisher”.

“Richa is neither a finisher nor a pinch-hitter. These are terms made by us. She has a half-century in Tests batting at no. 3 and has also previously played as an opener for Bengal. She just carries out the role given by the team management,” Manabendra said.

Manabendra, who was a wicketkeeper himself in his playing days, was beaming while talking about Richa’s wicketkeeping.

“I can safely say she is one of the most fearless wicketkeepers I have ever seen. Not taking away anything from anyone, but not every keeper is confident enough to stand up to the wicket to pacers. The opponent is scared of Richa as well, and that is why they don’t dare to step out,” Manabendra said, pride dripping from his voice.

Asked about Richa’s future plans and whether she plans to take a break before returning to cricket again, Manabendra said, “We haven’t had a chance to talk about those things yet, those conversations will happen once the celebration is over.”