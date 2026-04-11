Sanju Samson hits 115 not out, Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

After three quiet outings, Sanju Samson returned to form with an unbeaten 115 to guide Chennai Super Kings to a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals, their first of IPL 2026. Samson’s 56-ball knock held the innings together and took CSK to 212 for two.

Ayush Mhatre made 59 off 36 balls, and the pair added 113 runs for the second wicket to set up the total. Chasing 213, Delhi Capitals started well. KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka took the score to 61 in five overs.

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Nissanka made 41 but fell soon after getting a lifeline, mistiming a short ball to the infield. At 61 for two, the chase was on track. CSK’s bowlers then pulled things back.

Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj hit hard lengths and used the bounce on offer. Sameer Rizvi and Axar Patel fell trying to force the pace. Sarfaraz Khan’s diving catch at point removed Axar.

Delhi still had David Miller and Tristan Stubbs in the middle. Stubbs made 60 and kept the chase alive for a while. Overton’s spell, including the wicket of Miller, broke that resistance. Delhi were bowled out for 189.

Earlier, Samson led the batting after CSK were put in. He reached his fifty in 26 balls and his hundred in 52, his fourth in the IPL and his first for the franchise. He found the gaps early and carried the innings through.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 62 but did not push the scoring rate. The opening stand of 62 was driven largely by Samson. Mhatre kept the runs coming in the middle overs before he was retired out to make way for Shivam Dube in the final phase.

The result gives CSK their first points of the season. Delhi Capitals now have two losses in a row.