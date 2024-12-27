MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sachin Tendulkar joins MCC as honorary member for outstanding contribution to cricket

The legendary Tendulkar currently holds the record of most runs at MCG with 449 from five Tests at an average of 44.90 and a strike-rate of 58.69 with a hundred and three fifties

PTI Melbourne Published 27.12.24, 02:24 PM
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar File photo

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) on Friday said Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar has accepted its invitation to become an honourary member of the prestigious institution.

Founded in 1838, the MCC is one of the oldest sports clubs in Australia and is responsible for the management and development of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), one of the game's premier venues.

"An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game," the MCC posted on 'X'.

The legendary Tendulkar currently holds the record of most runs at MCG with 449 from five Tests at an average of 44.90 and a strike-rate of 58.69 with a hundred and three fifties.

Earlier in 2012, Tendulkar was awarded the Order of Australia, one of the country's highest honours.

The MCG is currently hosting the vital fourth and penultimate Test match between India and Australia with the rubber evenly poised at 1-1.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

