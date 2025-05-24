RCB’s Rajat Patidar, SRH’s Pat Cummins fined for slow over-rate in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins have been fined for their respective teams’ slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match here.

While Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct, Patidar was docked Rs 24 lakh as a member of the playing XI of the second-time offender RCB.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakhs," said the IPL in a statement.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser." The IPL statement also added: "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 Lakh." Already assured of a playoff berth, RCB suffered a 42-run loss against SRH in their penultimate league game.

