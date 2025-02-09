Rohit Sharma’s century powers India to series win over England in second ODI

India secured a four-wicket win over England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, sealing the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 305, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a brilliant century, while vice-captain Shubman Gill chipped in with a half-century.

Contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel ensured the hosts comfortably crossed the finish line.

Earlier, England posted 304 in 50 overs, with Joe Root (69) and Ben Duckett (65) leading the charge.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for India, taking three wickets, while debutant Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana claimed one each.

In reply, Rohit and Gill put on a 136-run opening stand. Gill departed for 60, but Rohit kept going, smashing 119 off 90 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes. After his dismissal, Iyer (44) and Axar (41*) took India home in the 48th over.

With this win, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The final ODI will be played in Ahmedabad.

Brief Scores: England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35) lost to India: 308/6 in 44.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 119, Shubman Gill 60, Shreyas Iyer 44; Jamie Overton 2/27) by 4 wickets.

