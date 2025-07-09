‘Mother of coincidences’: Internet spots ‘likegate sequel’ as Virat Kohli, Avneet Kaur attend same Wimbledon game

Cricketer Virat Kohli has emerged as a topic for a meme fest following his July 8 Wimbledon appearance with wife Anushka Sharma, thanks to a fellow spectator.

At the Centre Court of Wimbledon during the fourth‑round tie between Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Alex de Minaur, actress-influencer Avneet Kaur appeared among the many celebrities watching the game — a sight that was enough for fans to recall what they called the “likegate”.

And thus, the sleuthing began.

Photographs of Virat and Anushka seated in the royal box, dressed in their finest formals, quickly went viral. Anushka Sharma was seen repeatedly checking her phone, while Virat Kohli’s serious expression spawned countless memes as fans wondered whether he was upset or merely engrossed in thought.

On Tuesday night, Avneet posted a carousel of photographs from her Wimbledon outing.

The images captured her posing around the iconic venue and even included a close‑up of Djokovic preparing to serve.

For the unversed, Kohli’s statement defending his like on Avneet’s photo shared by a fan page on Instagram sparked an internet storm in May. The star cricketer had said that an Instagram algorithm anomaly led to the like, a statement that fuelled a flurry of hilarious memes.

On Monday, Serbian icon Novak Djokovic emerged victorious against Alex de Minaur to secure his place in the quarter finals.

Shortly after the match, Virat Kohli shared an image of Djokovic serving on his Instagram feed with the caption “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, Kohli reflected on his return to Wimbledon. “2015 was the first time. Firstly, thank you so much for welcoming me with such warmth. It’s great being here again. Anushka and I came in 2015. That was our first experience of being here at the wonderful Centre Court. And just to experience what Wimbledon truly is was very, very special.”