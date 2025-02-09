‘New meme template unlocked,’ say netizens as Virat Kohli’s stunned DRS reaction goes viral

Virat Kohli’s disbelief after a DRS review overturned an on-field decision during the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday has taken social media by storm.

Chasing 305, Kohli looked set to anchor India's innings, but his stay was cut short by Adil Rashid, who induced a faint edge while Kohli attempted a cover drive.

The on-field umpire initially ruled it ‘not out,’ but England wicketkeeper Phil Salt was convinced and urged captain Jos Buttler to review.

As the replays confirmed the edge, the big screen showed Kohli in disbelief, struggling to process his dismissal.

His reaction quickly became a talking point on social media, with users flooding X (formerly Twitter) with memes.

“New meme template is here, ladies and gentlemen. And again, who dropped this? None other than Shri Virat Kohli,” wrote one user.

Another posted: “Pacer or spinner, nothing matters at this point… you bowl 4/5th stump ball and Kohli will give you the wicket..!!”

A third quipped: “I am sorry, but Kohli is so pathetic for reacting like this to a clear edge.”

Kohli has struggled in Test cricket over the last few years, but ODIs have historically been his stronghold.

With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, India would have hoped for him to regain form, but his continued struggles outside off-stump remain a concern for both fans and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

While Kohli faltered, captain Rohit Sharma put on a masterclass, blasting his 32nd ODI century. Known for his effortless six-hitting, Rohit took England’s attack apart, reaching his hundred off just 77 balls, laced with 10 fours and seven sixes.

His explosive innings, combined with Shubman Gill’s steady 60, put India in a commanding position at 194/2 in 26 overs, just 111 runs away from victory.