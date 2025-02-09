Floodlight failure halts India’s chase after Rohit Sharma’s flying start in 2nd ODI against England

Play was halted during the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday due to a floodlight malfunction.

India were 48 for no loss in 6.1 overs when one of the floodlight towers stopped functioning, forcing players off the field.

Before the interruption, Rohit Sharma had given India a strong start in their chase of 305, surpassing Chris Gayle to become the second-highest six-hitter in ODI history.

Sharma now has 332 sixes, moving past Gayle’s 331, with Shahid Afridi leading the chart at 351.

Earlier, England posted 304 all out, with Joe Root (69 off 72) anchoring the innings and Ben Duckett (65 off 56) setting the tone with an 81-run opening stand alongside Phil Salt.

Liam Livingstone added a brisk 41 off 32 balls to push England past 300. Ravindra Jadeja was India’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3 for 35 in 10 overs.

India made two changes for the match, with Virat Kohli and Varun Chakravarthy replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav.