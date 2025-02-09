Viral: Ball boy’s ‘SRK moment’ after handshake with Virat Kohli sets internet ablaze

A young ball boy had a moment to cherish after Virat Kohli shook hands with him during the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

While fielding near the boundary, Kohli walked up to the boy and extended his hand, much to the youngster’s delight.

The boy, overwhelmed by the gesture, celebrated with a fist pump, his face reflecting sheer joy and disbelief at the interaction with one of the game’s greats.

Netizens were quick to compare his stunned expression to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic scene in Om Shanti Om, where his character is left awestruck after Deepika Padukone’s hand wave.

Kohli, known for his sportsmanship, was active in the field, taking catches to dismiss Joe Root and Gus Atkinson.

Kohli eyes form ahead of CT 2025

Virat Kohli is looking to regain his touch after a period of inconsistency, making his return to India’s playing XI for the second ODI against England in Cuttack.

The star batter had missed the series opener in Nagpur due to a right knee injury, with Shreyas Iyer stepping in and scoring a blistering half-century off 30 balls.

Kohli’s comeback saw him replace Yashasvi Jaiswal in the lineup as he aims to get back into rhythm ahead of bigger challenges.

The former India captain endured a tough time in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. While he managed a century in the second innings of the Perth Test, his overall struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump were evident.

With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Kohli will be eager to find form and consistency. India begin their campaign against Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Kohli is expected to play a crucial role in the middle order.

