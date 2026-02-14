Rivals out to test mettle: South Africa-New Zealand clash to decide group supremacy

South Africa, who needed two Super Overs to overcome Afghanistan’s challenge in their last game, will face a sterner test on Saturday, when they take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Both teams are almost certain of progressing to the Super Eight stage, so the match is more about determining who gets the bragging rights in Group D and also about building momentum ahead of tougher challenges.

South Africa believe they are yet to reach their full potential. “We’re at a stage as a team where we still don’t think we’re at our best. The focus is on getting closer to our fullest potential. If we keep improving, the end result should take care of itself,” skipper Aiden Markram said.

New Zealand are relishing the opportunity of testing themselves against one of the stronger teams.

“You always want to play the best sides. Growing up, whether it was rugby or cricket, New Zealand versus South Africa were always the games you wanted to be a part of. There’s that natural competitive edge between the two countries and nothing changes in a World Cup. It’s a fierce competition and something we absolutely love being involved in,” pacer Matt Henry said on Friday.

Both teams have won their opening two matches, but through contrasting paths. New Zealand have been clinical, while the Proteas have looked edgy. But the Black Caps are giving their opponents the respect they deserve.

“South Africa are strong in all areas. They’ve got power with the bat, variety with the ball and a lot of experience. When you come up against a side like that, you know you’ve got to be sharp in every facet of the game,” Henry said.

“In World Cups, every game carries weight. Each win builds confidence and momentum. For us, it’s about doing our best tomorrow (Saturday) and not looking too far ahead.”

South Africa skipper Markram hopes that his boys have learnt their lessons from the dramatic and narrow victory over the Afghans.

“It wasn’t so much a wake-up call, but it certainly felt like one in terms of realising the importance of every single delivery. You can’t afford to drift in this format. Each ball, each over, each small passage of play can decide the outcome,” Markram observed.