IPL 2026: Rinku Singh takes guard as Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain for upcoming match

Kolkata Knight Riders have handed Rinku Singh with an additional responsibility this season — being captain Ajinkya Rahane’s deputy.

At the Knights Unplugged event, held at a city hotel on Tuesday, Knight Riders

CEO and managing director Venky Mysore named Rinku as the team’s vice-captain for IPL 2026.

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The additional responsibility underlines the growth in stature for Rinku, a member of India’s back-to-back T20 World Cup-winning squads. Even during KKR’s training sessions so far at the Eden, Rinku had been seen discussing matters with skipper Rahane on quite a few occasions — an indication of him being a part of the leadership group.

“Rinku has evolved both as a player and a leader,” Knights’ head coach Abhishek Nayar said during a chat with the event anchor on Tuesday.

“Off the field too, he’s someone the players look up to and is very popular. After having won the (T20) World Cup, we felt this was a perfect time for him to be a part of the leadership group. We believe he will be a good support for skipper Ajinkya.”

It wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for Rinku, as he has had a captaincy stint in last year’s UP T20 League. The left-hander led the Meerut Mavericks, scoring an unbeaten 108 and 78 not out against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and Kashi Rudras, respectively.

The T20 World Cup didn’t go too well for Rinku, as he tallied only 24 runs from five appearances, averaging eight. For sure, whichever position he bats in, Rinku would want to put up meaningful contributions for the Knight Riders. Not just for the three-time champions to be well placed in the tournament, but also to ensure that his place in the India T20I side isn’t questioned.

Russell’s number

The Knight Riders have decided to retire jersey No.12, the number worn by Andre Russell, who is among the Knights this season, not as the explosive all-rounder but as power coach.

“I have no regrets,” the Jamaican said, referring to his retirement from the IPL.

“Every time I played for KKR, I used to see it as my last game. Besides, winning the IPL has been a different feeling. I have had tears of joy last time when we won the IPL (in 2024),” said Russell, promising a live performance for the fans if the Knight Riders win their fourth IPL crown.