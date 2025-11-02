Redemption, roar & reckoning await India: Harmanpreet & team carry nation's hopes into final

The D.Y. Patil Stadium pulsed with energy on Saturday. Even a casual warm-up game of football seemed suffused with the confidence surging through the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against South Africa.

This moment has been years in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad stands on the cusp of achieving what no Indian women’s team has before — lifting a World Cup. After heartbreaking defeats in the ODI Cup final in 2017 and the T20 final in 2020, redemption beckons.

“We know how it feels to lose... in the last two Cup finals,” Harmanpreet reflected on Saturday. “Now we need to know how it feels to win one. We’re looking forward to it.”

Everything seems aligned for an Indian win: home conditions, a passionate crowd and, most important, the psychological edge gained by defeating the mighty Australians in the semi-finals, thanks to a spectacular century from local girl Jemimah Rodrigues. That epic run chase against the world’s best team has infused Harmanpreet’s squad with belief.

South Africa’s is the tournament’s ultimate underdog story. Few predicted their journey to the final, especially in Indian conditions. But the Proteas have shown that their previous two World Cup final appearances were no accident.

Now comes a delicious role reversal. While South Africa can play with freedom as outsiders, India must handle the crushing weight of expectations that comes with being the favourites at home.

“India have an edge playing at home,” said former England bowler Isa Guha, part of the commentary team. “But the pressure of expectations — that’s something they need to manage.”

South Africa have already demonstrated they know how to beat India, having won their league-phase encounter. They’ll be confident they can do it again.

The challenge is clear: India’s bowling — particularly the pace attack — remains their vulnerable point. The burden will fall heavily on the spinners — Deepti Sharma and the impressive young left-armer Shree Charani — to contain Laura Wolvaardt’s batters. The ground fielding needs to be tighter, too.

The toss could prove decisive, with batting typically easier under the lights.

Thursday’s semi-final had seen a packed-to-the-rafters D.Y. Patil Stadium in tumult as India toppled Australia. Sunday promises more of the same, with 200 members of the Bharat Army ready to create a cauldron of noise from Block O.

“We are planning a gala celebration when our team wins the Cup,” Bharat Army member K. Rakshith said.

The frenzy for tickets has reached such a pitch that Harmanpreet quipped: “Pressure sirf cricket ko lekar hi nahin, ticket ko lekar bhi (The pressure isn’t just about the cricket, but about getting tickets too).”

If history is made, there will be special guests witnessing it. Invitations have gone out to Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino and other sporting dignitaries.

The ICC has planned a spectacular show during the innings break, featuringBollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan alongside 60 dancers, pyrotechnics, a laser show, 350 cast performers, and a drone display choreographed by Sanjay Shetty.

Sunidhi will also perform the Indian national anthem before the final while Tarynn Bank, a singer from Cape Town, will do the honours for South Africa.

Beyond Sunday

The public response to the World Cup — particularly the crowds during India’s matches — suggests this could turn out to be a transformative moment for women’s cricket in the country.

“We hope parents will let their girls pursue their dreams. This will bring more awareness (of) women’s cricket,” Harmanpreet said.

Isa Guha agreed: “In terms of visibility and awareness, this World Cup has been a landmark moment. I’m sure it will keep growing.”