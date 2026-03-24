RCB ownership changes hands, Aditya Birla Group-led consortium acquires 100% stake for $1.78 billion

Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone have signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), bringing both the IPL and WPL teams under a single ownership.

The franchise is being bought from United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc, at a valuation of $1.78 billion (around Rs 16,600 crore). The deal still requires approvals from the BCCI, IPL Governing Council and other regulatory bodies.

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Under the new structure after the 2026 season, Aryaman Vikram Birla, director at Aditya Birla Group, will serve as chairman, with Satyan Gajwani of The Times of India Group as vice-chairman.

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“Over the past 2 decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, reported The Times of India.

Satyan Gajwani said, “RCB is the reigning champion and the most popular brand in the IPL. As The Times of India Group, together with our partners, we will build RCB into a global sporting institution, while remaining rooted in Bengaluru and Karnataka and its incredible fanbase. We are committed to the people who built this championship-winning culture - the players, coaches, the leadership team, and the fans. We look forward to supporting the team as they take the pitch on Saturday to defend RCB’s title.”

The consortium also includes Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy (BXPE) and Bolt Ventures, owned by investor David Blitzer. The transaction has been described as an all-cash deal worth INR 166.6 billion.

United Spirits Limited confirmed the sale of its 100 per cent stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), which owns and operates the RCB teams in both the IPL and WPL.

“United Spirits Limited, pursuant to the meeting of its Board of Directors, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of the 100 percent equity stake held in its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) to a consortium,” the company said.

“The consortium comprises Aditya Birla Group (ABG), The Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone) for a total consideration of INR 166.6 bn in an all cash transaction,” the statement added.

RCSPL will transfer ownership and operating rights of the IPL and WPL franchises once the deal is completed.

“Upon completion of this transaction, the consortium will, through its ownership of RCSPL, acquire the rights to own and operate the IPL and WPL franchise,” USL said.

The sale follows a strategic review that began in November 2025, as USL looks to focus on its core beverage business.

Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO of USL, said, “This transaction marks an important milestone for USL as we sharpen focus on our core beverage alcohol business to unlock its true potential. RCB has grown into the most prominent and commercially successful franchise in the IPL and WPL. We are excited for the future of RCB under the stewardship of the new owner. As Sports enters a new phase of growth in India & globally, we believe this is in the best interest of the franchise and our stakeholders.”

Aryaman Vikram Birla said, “It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold -- on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is.”

Gajwani added, “RCB is the reigning champion and the most popular brand in the IPL. We will build RCB into a global sporting institution, while remaining rooted in Bengaluru and Karnataka and its incredible fanbase.”

Blackstone’s Viral Patel called RCB one of the strongest sports brands globally.

“We are excited to invest in RCB, building on Blackstone’s long-standing commitment to India. RCB stands out as one of the most popular sports franchises in the world with a powerful brand, a loyal fan base, and multiple avenues for growth,” he said.

David Blitzer of Bolt Ventures said, “RCB has a world-class fanbase, and the IPL is one of the great growth stories in global sport. Having invested in clubs and leagues around the world, I believe the opportunity at RCB stands out. We look forward to working alongside our partners and the BCCI to build on the franchise’s championship success.”