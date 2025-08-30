RCB announces Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of stampede victims, launches ‘RCB CARES’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh each for the families of the 11 fans who died in the stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, a day after the franchise’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph.

“This is not just financial aid, but a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care,” the franchise said in a statement on X, unveiling RCB CARES, a long-term initiative it described as “a platform for meaningful action shaped by our community and fans.”

The announcement comes 84 days after the tragedy, which left 11 dead and 56 injured as thousands gathered outside the stadium to celebrate the team’s first IPL title in 19 years.

On June 3, RCB had defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Still, the following day’s celebrations in Bengaluru turned fatal when chaos broke out in the packed crowd.

While celebrations continued inside the stadium, panic and a stampede unfolded outside. The Karnataka government blamed the franchise for lapses in crowd management, while police filed multiple complaints and made several arrests in the aftermath.

RCB initially offered Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family and medical aid for the injured, but faced sharp criticism for their brief condolence note and prolonged silence on the matter.

For nearly three months, the team’s social media handles remained inactive, a decision the franchise explained as “silence born out of grief.”

On Friday, RCB broke that silence with a note to fans, saying: “The silence wasn’t absence. It was grief. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space. Out of that silence came RCB CARES — a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans.”

The franchise promised more details soon on the initiative, which it says will continue beyond financial support.

In the courts, the Karnataka government has laid the blame heavily on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DNA Entertainment, the KSCA, and even senior police officials.

A government status report submitted to the Karnataka High Court last month asserted that RCB organised the victory celebrations and issued video invitations, most notably featuring Virat Kohli, without obtaining police permission, which is believed to have contributed to the fatal crowd crush.

Following findings by the Justice John Michael D’Cunha commission, criminal proceedings have been initiated against officials from RCB, DNA, KSCA, and the police.

Earlier, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had quashed suspensions of certain IPS officers.