Form, fitness and hunger key for Kohli, Rohit’s 2027 ODI World Cup hopes: Ravi Shastri

“Form, fitness and hunger” — those are the boxes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to tick in order to be relevant for the 2027 ODI World Cup, that’s the opinion of Ravi Shastri.

The task begins with the upcoming series in Australia. Rohit and Kohli have been named in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series, starting in Perth on October 19.

“They’re part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger and, of course, form. So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel and then it’s their call,” the former India head coach was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, ODI cricket is the only international format the duo plays currently.

At the time of the next ODI World Cup in 2027, Rohit will be 40, while Kohli will be 38. But experience, according to Shastri, is invaluable.

“(It’s) the same thing with Steve Smith, who retired from ODIs in March, from Australia’s point of view. At that age, you’ve got to enjoy it, and you still have to have the hunger.

“But there’s no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games, and the big boys step up,” Shastri said.

Rohit and Kohli were last seen representing India during their victorious Champions Trophy campaign in February-March this year.

The 63-year-old Shastri feels that the current Indian team will perform better in white-ball cricket than in the red-ball format.

“India is much stronger in white ball than the red ball. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli… they know that these youngsters are pushing them.”

Shastri also highlighted India’s rich talent pool, citing the example of Tilak Varma.

“Because under pressure to play like that (was impr­essive). There’s some good yo­ung guns there in (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, there’s (Shubman) Gill, there’s Tilak Varma,” Shastri said. “(Varma’s) innin­gs in that Asia Cup final was absolutely fantastic.

“A lot of good young talent and lot of all-rounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, so it’s a strong white-ball unit.”