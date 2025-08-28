RCB breaks silence three months after Chinnaswamy stampede, vows to honour and heal fans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has broken its nearly three-month silence, unveiling an initiative called RCB CARES to address fans’ grievances and extend support.

“The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief… In that silence, we’ve been grieving, listening, learning. That’s how RCB CARES came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans,” the franchise wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB ended their 18-year wait for an IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings on June 3, but celebrations turned tragic a day later when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 dead and around 50 injured.

The franchise faced sharp criticism for poor crowd management, with police filing an FIR against it.

RCB had refrained from any public activity for nearly three months.

The franchise said on Thursday that the new initiative would be a platform for “meaningful action shaped by the community and fans”, promising more details soon.

On June 5, RCB had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede.

The aftermath of the tragedy also affected the reputation of the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following an inquiry, the venue was declared incapable of hosting major events.

The ICC confirmed that Bengaluru has been replaced by Mumbai as one of the five host cities for next month’s women’s ODI World Cup, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

Despite the setback, RCB said its focus remains on rebuilding trust. “We return to this space not with celebration but with care… To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka,” the franchise said in its post.