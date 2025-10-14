'Extremely shameful': Gautam Gambhir rejects Srikkanth’s ‘yes man’ claim on Harshit Rana

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday criticised former chief selector Kris Srikkanth for alleging that pacer Harshit Rana was picked for the ODI tour of Australia because he was a “constant yes man” to him.

Calling the remark “shameful”, Gambhir said such comments were unfair to young players trying to establish themselves in international cricket.

“Look, it’s extremely shameful. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, that is unfair,” Gambhir told PTI after India’s 2-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies.

Known for his outspoken nature, Gambhir said Rana’s inclusion in the squad was purely on merit. “His father is not an ex-chairman, ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair,” he said.

While Gambhir did not name anyone, his pointed remark appeared to be a thinly veiled dig at Srikkanth, whose son Aniruddha was once selected for an India A tour of Australia when the former India opener chaired the selection committee.

Gambhir was speaking to the media after India's 2-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies here.

Srikkanth had recently remarked on his YouTube show, co-hosted by Aniruddha, that “nobody knows why Harshit Rana is in the team” and that being a “constant yes man to Gambhir” helps earn a place in the side.

Gambhir said selection decisions are performance-based.

“If he isn’t good enough, the selectors will remove him. But what does it do to a youngster’s mindset when you say horrible things about him on social media?” he asked.

The former India opener also appealed to critics to exercise restraint. “Criticise me, I can handle it. But he is a 23-year-old boy. There should be some moral responsibility towards Indian cricket. Don’t target youngsters just to run your YouTube channel,” he said, adding that such attacks harm the game’s spirit.

Gambhir further said his comments extended beyond Rana’s case. “This is not only about Harshit. It’s for every youngster in the future. Indian cricket doesn’t belong only to me or the boys in the dressing room. It belongs to everyone — so target me, not them,” he concluded.

Gambhir also addressed speculation over the ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both included for the upcoming Australia tour.

Echoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s stance, Gambhir said it was too early to talk about the 2027 World Cup. “The ODI World Cup is two and a half years away. It’s important to stay in the present. They are both quality players. Hopefully, those two will have a successful tour,” he said.

Rohit and Kohli, who last played for India during their victorious Champions Trophy campaign in February, are now solely focused on ODIs.

With Shubman Gill taking over as ODI captain, the management appears to be grooming him as India’s long-term leader, even as both veterans continue to remain part of the immediate plans.

By the time the next World Cup arrives, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38 — a timeline that makes the upcoming Australia series a key marker of their future in India’s white-ball setup.