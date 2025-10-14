Akash Deep sticks to the job, sharpens outswing and accuracy for Ranji season

Akash Deep, back in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad, looks forward to strengthening his bowling arsenal.

The 28-year-old pacer, who was not included for the West Indies series, is focused on sharpening his outswinger with an extra emphasis on accuracy, an area of concern for him since the start.

“I’m trying to better my outswinger as that will add to the options I can fall upon,” Akash said after Bengal’s training session at Eden Gardens on Monday. “Alongside the outswinger, I’m focusing on being more accurate.

“Without accuracy, it’s not easy to attain success in red-ball cricket. It’s kind of a self-realisation that I’ve had. I have spoken to the bowling coaches (of India and Bengal) about the need to improve further, but you also need to give the push yourself for

your own improvement,” Akash emphasised.

Just a month remains for India’s two-Test series against South Africa, beginning at the Eden on November 14. Akash would, no doubt, want to be back in the Indian team for that series, after missing the ongoing series against the West Indies, but he doesn’t wish to think much about it right now.

“I never think of something that’s not in my control. My entire concentration at present is on the job ahead of me, which is to deliver for Bengal in this Ranji season, and my training processes. If I keep doing that, I’m confident of being successful,” Akash said.

Missing the Duleep Trophy, Akash returned to action during the Irani Cup for Rest of India against Vidarbha, taking 3/51 in the first innings.