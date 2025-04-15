Ramandeep, Rana, and ruthless KKR bowlers skittle out PBKS in home horror show

Kolkata Knight Riders dished out a clinical bowling show to bundle out hosts Punjab Kings out for a mere 111 -- the third lowest total in this season of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer's ploy to bat first after winning the toss at their home ground backfired as all their batters, except openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) struggled on the home pitch.

Only three more batters -- Nehal Wadhera (10), Shashank Singh (18) and Xavier Bartlett (11) -- could register double-digit scores.

Some PBKS batters were also guilty of reckless batting and poor shot selection.

Harshit Rana (3/25) was the most successful bowler while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/21) and Sunil Narine (2/14) chipped in with two apiece.

Arya (22 off 12 balls), who hit a sensational hundred to win PBKs' match against Chennai Super Kings, struck two fours off Anrich Nortje in the second over to set the tone of the home side's innings.

Prabhsimran then struck a six and two fours in the next over bowled by Vaibhav Arora, who conceded 20 runs.

Rana was welcomed by Arya with a six but the bowler had the last laugh as the batter holed out to Ramandeep Singh.

In-form PBKS captain Iyer was dismissed first ball with Ramandeep taking a stunning catch.

Ramandeep ran a few yards and made a full length head-first dive and grabbed the ball inches above the turf.

Punjab's shoddy batting show continued as Josh Inglis (2) was bowled by Chakaravarthy as the home side were three wickets down in the fifth over.

Prabhsimran, however, was not affected by the fall of wickets as he smacked Rana for two consecutive sixes in the sixth over. But he got out two balls later to become Rana's third victim of the day.

Ramandeep also grabbed his third catch of the day, all of them off the bowling of Rana, as the duo made a perfect pair.

With 54 for 4 at the end of powerplay, Punjab were clearly in trouble.

Glenn Maxwell and Nehal Wadhera were kept quiet in the next two overs by the clinical KKR bowlers.

Nortje then returned to take Wadhera's wicket in the ninth over to leave Punjab in disarray.

The home side's slide continued as no batter was willing to stay put for even a few overs. Maxwell (7) fell in the 10th over off Chakaravarthy to continue his poor form.

Punjab were in deep trouble at the halfway mark with just 80 on board for six wickets.

Veteran KKR spinner Narine played his part to virtually seal Punjab's fate by dismissing both Suryansh Shedge (4) and Marco Jansen (1) in the 11th over. By that time, Punjab were 86 for 8.

Shashank and Bartlett shared 23 runs for the ninth wicket to take Punjab past the 100-run mark.

