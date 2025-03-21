Rain threat looms over IPL opener, but Eden curator confident of quick restart

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in Kolkata, raising concerns about the much-anticipated IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and occasional hailstorms are likely across multiple districts of West Bengal until Saturday.

A strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is driving the weather pattern, with a gradual dip in maximum temperatures expected over the next two days.

But Eden Gardens' pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee was optimistic about the game.

Speaking to One India Bangla, Mukherjee assured that even if rain interrupts play, the ground staffs are equipped to handle the situation.

“If it rains continuously, there’s nothing we can do. But if the rain stops, we can restart play within 30 minutes,” Mukherjee said, highlighting Eden’s advanced drainage system.

While rain remains a looming threat, the spotlight will also be on the pitch itself. Under Mukherjee’s leadership, Eden Gardens has produced sporting wickets, and this time is no different. “We always strive to create the best possible conditions for cricket,” he said.

“The aim is to allow big scores so that spectators enjoy the game while ensuring that the players are satisfied with the conditions,” Mukherjee added.

KKR, who have been practising at Eden for several days, were joined by RCB for their training session on Thursday evening.

Neither team has raised concerns over the pitch, with Mukherjee stating that KKR initially expressed preferences but have since stopped making specific requests.

Eden Gardens has a reputation for high-scoring thrillers, with even 250-run chases being successfully completed in T20s.

But if the forecast holds, it could be the ground staff, rather than the big hitters, who take centre stage in ensuring a full match on opening night.

The IMD said there will be a gradual fall in the maximum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius during the next two days.