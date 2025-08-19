Renuka Thakur picked in India's squad for ODI Women's World Cup, no room for Shafali Verma

Fit-again pacer Renuka Thakur was on Tuesday included in India's squad for the ODI Women's World Cup at home along with top-order batter Pratika Rawal but the big-hitting Shafali Verma was left out.

The squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The ICC event begins on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur is currently injured and is in the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. She has not been picked for the ODI series against Australia and is given time to recover for the World Cup.

Rawal, who has done exceptionally well in 14 ODIs, was chosen ahead of hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma.

The selectors also announced the squad for the three ODIs against Australia that precede the World Cup. The series begins on September 14.

The venue for the tournament opener, however, is yet to be decided after a Karnataka government-appointed commission deemed the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru unsafe to host large-scale events following the catastrophic stampedes at the venue following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade and celebrations.

Squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana.

Squad for ODIs against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.