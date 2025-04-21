Rahane vs Siraj, Chakaravarthy vs Buttler: Key battles that will decide KKR-GT match at Eden Gardens

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) are blazing through IPL 2025 and have their sights set on another two points as they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

KKR are in must-win territory with three wins from seven games and the playoff spot is slipping away fast. The two sides have clashed four times before, with Gujarat edging ahead 2-1.

As stakes soar, here are the key player battles that could decide tonight’s blockbuster.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Siraj

The KKR captain has been the team’s highest run scorer with 221 runs in seven innings. The skipper will need to step up once again. But GT’s Mohammed Siraj has been almost unplayable in the powerplay. He has already picked up eleven wickets in seven games and will be raring to go at the Eden Gardens where there is pace and bounce on offer with the new ball. The winner of this battle will have a great impact on the outcome of the match.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi vs Rashid Khan

KKR’s next best batter has been Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The 20-year-old has been decimating well known bowlers and has already amassed 170 runs in six innings. Hitting clean sixes and timing the ball between the gaps has been Raghuvanshi’s biggest strength. It will be interesting to see how he takes on Rashid Khan who hasn’t been in the best of form, who has only taken four wickets at an economy of 9.73.

Shubman Gill vs Vaibhav Arora

With 215 runs already to his name, GT’s Shubman Gill may be the man to watch out for at Eden. KKR’s Vaibhav Arora is going to be the key to dismissing Gill. Arora has already picked up early wickets with the swinging new ball in many matches.

Harshit Rana vs Sai Sudharshan

With four half centuries in seven games, GT opener Sudharshan has been a menace to bowl at, scoring 365 runs at an average of 52.14. KKR’s Harshit Rana hasn’t done too badly, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches. If anyone can get it best of Sudarshan it’s probably Rana with a surprising short ball.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Jos Buttler

While most overseas players seem to have a problem facing spin bowling, Jos Buttler has been bossing the spinners. He has hit 76 sixes and 90 fours against spin, with a strike rate of 145.64. Varun Chakravarthy who has 10 wickets this season will try to keep Buttler in check but we all remember Buttler’s match winning century at Eden last year for Rajasthan Royals. If he brings the same form, KKR will be in trouble.

