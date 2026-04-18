Rahane at his philosophical best as playoff hopes pale, KKR suffer fifth loss against GT

Winless after six matches, time is running out for Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes but their embattled skipper Ajinkya Rahane has urged the side to "embrace tough phases, play with freedom, and focus on one game at a time".

Loss has been one constant for the three-time former champions this season as they endured a five-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans to slump to their fifth defeat from six matches with their solitary point coming courtesy a rain washout against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.

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"It's about accepting and embracing these tough days. Every day is a new day... trying to do better, playing with freedom, and backing each other," Rahane was at his philosophical best at the post-match media interaction here on Friday.

A minimum of seven wins is needed from a 10-team league to keep a team's playoff aspirations alive.

With eight matches to go and one point in their kitty, the task will be an improbable one for KKR from here on.

'Nothing to lose'

Rahane, however, said they have nothing to lose and it's all about playing with freedom.

"We're thinking one game at a time. It's tough when you lose games, but everyone is trying their best. No one wants to lose any match -- we all want to win -- but that's what sport is all about... keep your heads up. For us, it's about going out there, being positive, and playing with freedom. We've got nothing to lose.

"Let me tell you one thing: everyone is working really hard. For us, it's all about playing for our fans and the people of Kolkata, and we're trying to do our best.

"After each and every game, there's discussion about how we can improve. Obviously, when you lose, you tend to think about combinations and the areas we can get better at, so the discussion is always on."

Rahane won a fourth toss from six matches this season, but his decision to bat first once again raised eyebrows. Even his counterpart Shubman Gill said at the toss he would have preferred to bowl, keeping the dew in mind.

The call backfired as KKR slipped to 32 for 3 in four overs before their Rs 25.20-crore acquisition Cameron Green bailed them out with his best innings for the franchise so far, a 79 off 55 balls.

"It's never easy when things are not going your way, and the courage he showed was fantastic. All credit to him," Rahane said.

"Yes, as a batting team we were thinking about 200 on this wicket. It would have been challenging, but let's not take anything away from his innings.

"Attacking Rashid Khan and their fast bowlers, he was fantastic tonight for us."

'Proud of bowlers'

The KKR skipper also admitted in the media interaction that there was a "bit of dew" but he hailed their inexperienced bowlers for taking the match till the final over.

From being 95/1 in nine overs in their chase of 181, GT were made to sweat with Jos Buttler, Washington Sunder, Glenn Phillilps and a well-set Gill falling against the run of play.

Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan eventually sealed the nervy chase with two balls to spare.

"Special mention to our bowling unit. It's such an inexperienced attack with just two seniors in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, but the kind of improvement they've shown, especially in the last three games, has been fantastic," said Rahane.

"Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, and Anukul Roy have also been fantastic, bowling tough overs in the powerplay and picking up wickets.

"Our support staff is doing a great job of keeping the environment really good. It's all about accepting, but we will keep trying our best."