R Ashwin’s CSK stint set to end after one season, report says; Samson trade buzz intensifies

There are still months to go before Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises finalise their plans for the 2026 season, but speculation over trades and player exits has already started circulating on social media.

Within a year of their reunion, Ravichandran Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could part ways ahead of the next edition of the IPL, according to reports.

The off-spinner was bought by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore in the auction and his homecoming generated buzz, as he began his IPL career with the franchise.

But he failed to meet expectations. Ashwin claimed only seven wickets in nine matches and was benched for several games.

His second stint appears set to last one season, with the 38-year-old, now retired from international cricket, seeking a new challenge.

It is understood that the former India all-rounder has attracted interest from multiple franchises and has informed the franchise of his decision to leave, reported Cricbuzz.

The veteran is also likely to step down as director of operations at the CSK Academy, a role he has held for the past year.

Should he join another franchise, continuing in that position could create a conflict of interest. Ashwin is keen to avoid such a situation and has opted to vacate the role, according to Cricbuzz.

It remains unclear whether Ashwin will be traded or enter the mini auction later this year.

Speculation over Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson’s possible exit has been making headlines in recent days, with CSK emerging as a rumoured destination for the wicketkeeper-batter.

Since CSK expressed interest in acquiring Samson, Ashwin’s name has been part of discussions for a potential trade package along with Shivam Dube, reported The Indian Express.

A veteran of 106 Tests, Ashwin shares a close relationship with N. Srinivasan, CSK’s majority stakeholder. This relationship was a key factor in his return to the franchise last season.

Samson could be an option for CSK if reports of his possible departure from Rajasthan Royals prove accurate.

On Thursday, top CSK officials, along with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and M.S. Dhoni met in Chennai to discuss plans for the upcoming season. Meetings among stakeholders have been taking place over the past few days to finalise the team’s strategy.