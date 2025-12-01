Rohit and Gambhir’s intense post match exchange draws attention after India’s win in Ranchi

A brief but intense conversation between Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir caught the attention of television cameras shortly after the conclusion of the first ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday.

The two were seen exchanging animated views, with Rohit shaking his head at one point before offering his response. The subject of the discussion could not be confirmed, though both maintained a serious expression during the exchange.

The dynamic between Gambhir and India’s senior players has been under scrutiny in recent months.

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from Test cricket earlier this year, speculation continues over their long term roles in the ODI format and the likelihood of their participation in the 2027 World Cup.

On the eve of the Ranchi ODI, reports suggested that the BCCI, along with Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, is planning a meeting in Ahmedabad to discuss the future of both cricketers.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli produced commanding performances in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, steering India to a 17 run victory and momentarily quietening conversations around their ODI futures.

Rohit struck a steady 57, while Kohli delivered a majestic 135 that earned him the Player of the Match award, the pair also stitching together a crucial 136 run partnership for the second wicket to set up India’s total of 349 for 8.

During the match, Gambhir acknowledged the senior players’ efforts. He applauded Rohit when the opener reached his half century and later offered a standing ovation following Kohli’s dismissal on 135.

Gambhir and Kohli also shared a hug as the latter walked back to the dressing room after notching up his 52nd ODI hundred and 83rd international century.

Inside the Indian dressing room, Rohit was visibly jubilant as he celebrated Kohli’s milestone innings.

India’s strong total was backed up by early breakthroughs from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, who reduced South Africa to 11 for 3. Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke mounted resistance with half centuries, but their efforts fell short as India closed out a narrow win.

Speaking after the match, Kohli said he relied on mental preparation rather than elaborate routines. “I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket,” he said. “I've never been a believer of a lot of prep, all my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up and then you visualize batting and feeling well, it's good.”

India and South Africa will meet again in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.