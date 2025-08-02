MS Dhoni backs Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return to boost CSK batting in next IPL season

Legendary MS Dhoni said on Saturday the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad will bolster Chennai Super Kings’ batting in the next edition of the IPL, after the top-order batter pulled out mid-way through the previous season with an elbow injury.

Dhoni took over the CSK captaincy from Gaikwad but the five-time champions finished 10th on the table with just four wins from 14 matches, struggling to cobble together consistent batting efforts.

“We are slightly worried about our batting order. But I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now,” said Dhoni during a private function here, indicating that the Super Kings will retain the services of Gaikwad.

While he was delighted for the return of Gaikwad to the CSK fold, Dhoni said the team will try to further strengthen the unit through the mini-auction later this year.

“I won't say we (CSK) slacked off (in IPL 2025). But there were certain holes that we needed to plug in. A small auction is coming in December. Some loopholes are there, and we will try to plug those in,” he added.

Gaikwad’s last competitive outing remains CSK’s match against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on April 8.

The Maharashtrian had inked a deal with English county Yorkshire but withdrew from the deal citing personal reasons.

However, he has been named in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy, beginning later this month.

Dhoni admitted that the Super Kings have been well below-par over the last two seasons, but said it was important for the team to identify those grey areas.

“Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also.

“We were like, okay, there are some shortcomings. But first we needed to exactly figure out what were the shortcomings and then look at solutions,” he noted.

Dhoni profusely thanked the loyal CSK fans for their wholehearted support during the strife time, and promised to give a better account of themselves in the coming season.

“I feel more often than not we have been able to figure out what exactly went wrong. In sports, you know you can have a very good time and at the same time there will be periods when you won't be performing well. In CSK, more often than not, we are on the higher side.

“So, we do talk about the processes. But at the same time we do want the result to come to our side. Last year it (result) wasn't there. But looking ahead, we will try to sort out most of the things and we will hopefully be at our best,” he detailed.

The 44-year-old then underlined the strong relationship he has fostered over the years with Chennai and the IPL team based in the city.

“It's a very long relationship that we have had and it started much before the start of IPL... 2005 was the time when I made my Test debut which happened to be in Chennai. So, it started from that point of time. And yes, CSK helped in a big way because all of a sudden I'm spending 45-50 days here."

“So, I feel the relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer. So, CSK just happened. I think it's good for Chennai. So, today it's good for me also. Nowadays when we go and say CSK, it's not a brand only in India, but when we go to Australia, South Africa, or any of the cricket playing nations,” he noted.

