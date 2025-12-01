Batting coach Kotak hails Rohit and Kohli’s impact; Jansen says duo ‘very difficult to stop’

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has dismissed discussions about Virat Kohli’s ODI future, saying the speculation is unnecessary and ignores the form, fitness and influence the senior batter continues to bring to the format.

His comments followed India’s narrow 17 run win over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi on Sunday, a contest shaped by Kohli’s 52nd hundred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak said he was perplexed by the narrative that emerged ahead of the series regarding the roles of Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the context of the 2027 ODI World Cup, especially since both currently feature in only one format.

“I really don’t know why actually we need to look at all this,” Kotak said after the match. “He’s batting so well. Why do we need to talk about his future? The way he’s performing, the way his fitness is, there are no questions about anything.”

He added that clarity around roles, real time learning and the experience shared by senior players mattered far more at this stage than distant projections.

“He’s just brilliant, man. As long as he keeps batting like this, there is no point talking about anything else,” Kotak said, insisting that neither the players nor the team management were looking as far ahead as the 2027 global event.

“I feel these things shouldn’t happen. They are brilliant, they are performing, and they are contributing to the team. For us, once the team comes and practice starts, we just enjoy. I don’t even think we are talking anything about the 2027 World Cup,” he added.

Kohli’s century, he said, was another example of the senior batter’s enduring ability to absorb responsibility. “It was an outstanding knock. He batted really well, took responsibility and showed again why he is such an exceptional player.”

The minor back discomfort Kohli experienced during the innings was not a concern, Kotak added. “As much as I know, he’s fine.”

Kotak also underlined the impact of having both Rohit Sharma and Kohli back in the side following the Test series defeat, saying their presence naturally lifted the group. “They are such experienced players. The way they bat, the partnerships they build, like today, it makes a huge difference. They share their experience with the younger players, and that itself is a big advantage.”

Reflecting on the match, the batting coach said heavy dew in the second innings made scoring easier for South Africa and hampered the Indian bowlers.

“With so much dew, the bowler can't keep the ball in his hand. It skids and comes straight to the bat. If South Africa had batted second on the same surface, then 350 would definitely have been enough,” he said, defending the bowling group that struggled to contain the chase.

He praised left arm pacer Harshit Rana for his early strikes under tough conditions. “A lot of credit to Harshit for taking the early wickets. He was moving the ball well, hitting the right areas. With a Kookaburra ball, you get swing only for the first 2 to 5 overs, and he made the most of it. Otherwise, chasing would have been very easy for them with so much dew,” he added.

All rounder Marco Jansen said stopping a settled Kohli was almost impossible. Reflecting on the Indian star’s hundred, he said his only real opportunity was in the first few balls he bowled to him.

“When you bowl to world class players, it’s quite difficult to get them out. I always try to get a batter in his first 10 or 15 balls. That’s when they’re still getting used to the wicket,” Jansen said. “But once they’re in, and they get on a roll, it’s very difficult to stop them. Everyone here knows how to play, that’s why you go to plan B or C.”

Jansen recalled first bowling to Kohli as a 17 year old net bowler during India’s 2017-18 tour of South Africa and said the challenge remains both frustrating and enjoyable.

“It’s nice to watch him play. Growing up watching him on TV to actually bowling to him now, it’s annoying but it’s fun at the same time. He drives well, he pulls well, cuts well, plays with his pads well. I don’t think much has changed, he’s just batting longer and longer,” he added.

Speaking about his own batting form, Jansen said walking in with a settled top order allowed him to play with freedom. “It’s always nice to walk in when the top five are on a roll. I’m just watching the ball and playing it as it comes. At the moment it’s working for me.”

He said the Proteas were not overly disheartened by going 0-1 down and believed they were on the right track. “We didn’t bowl too badly. They got early wickets, we were on the back foot, then we pulled it back. It’s just about adding the good things on top of each other like we’ve been doing in the Test squad,” he added.

Jansen confirmed that injured players remained under medical supervision and that a clearer update would be available when the squad regroups ahead of the second ODI in Raipur.

Regular captain Temba Bavuma was rested for the Ranchi ODI and Aiden Markram led the side.