Andre Russell retires from IPL, takes on new role as KKR’s power coach ahead of 2026 season

Andre Russell has decided to retire from the IPL after not being retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2026 season. But Russell will still be around the Knights as he will be joining the team as the "power coach".

"I've made a decision to retire from the IPL. I'll still be active playing in various leagues all around the world and all the other KKR franchises," Russell, who was part of KKR's title-winning teams in 2014 and 2024, said in a video message.

KKR legend, 'Dre Russ' won 16 Player-of-the-Match awards for the franchise and was also IPL's Most Valuable Player in 2019

Russell likes being the 'power coach'. "That describes Andre Russell, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field, with the ball in hand, I can help in any department," the Caribbean star said.

Abhishek Nayar is the head coach at KKR. Tim Southee, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are part of the support staff.