Pakistan Cricket Board inducts four former captains into Hall of Fame, including Misbah-ul-Haq

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has inducted four former captains into its Hall of Fame for the year 2024 including Mushtaq Mohammad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar.

While Mushtaq led Pakistan in the 1970s with big names like Imran Khan, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Asif Iqbal Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas and Wasim Bari playing under his captaincy, Inzamam and Misbah were in charge for long periods between 2004 and 2017.

Pakistan had other captains like Mohammad Yousuf, Shoaib Malik and Younis Khan in between 2004-2017 but they didn't have long tenures.

Anwar, the dashing left-handed opener, captained Pakistan in a few Test and ODI matches.

Mushtaq, who is now settled in the UK and is the oldest at 81, said he was honoured to be recognised 45 years after playing his last match for Pakistan.

"Joining a small group of some of the finest cricketers, including my legendary brother Hanif, is even more gratifying. I am deeply grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for once again demonstrating its affection, love and care for those who have served this great game with distinction," he said.

Mushtaq said being part of the Pakistan cricket team during its formative years was both exciting and rewarding.

"Despite having fewer playing opportunities, dealing with uncovered or matting pitches and facing fearsome fast bowlers without any restrictions on bouncers, with insufficient protective gears, our matches were highly competitive and cherished by the Pakistani cricket fans." The PCB started the Hall of Fame tradition in 2021 and since then have inducted 14 former stalwarts.

Anwar said, "My cricket journey had its challenges but it was a privilege to face them head on. Each match I played for Pakistan holds a special place in my heart," he said.

