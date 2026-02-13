Pakistan bank on Farhan and Tariq for high stakes India T20 World Cup clash in Colombo

If Pakistan are to win Sunday’s clash against India in Colombo, they will largely depend on two individuals — opener Sahibzada Farhan and spinner Usman Tariq who bowls with a sling action.

While Farhan scored 73 off 41 balls in the lead-up to the high-profile match on Sunday, Tariq turned the tables on USA with a mesmerising spell of 3/27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan cancelled their practice session in Colombo on Thursday evening and will start afresh from Friday. India reach Colombo on Friday evening.

While their spin attack can thrive on the low and slow Sri Lankan pitches, it is their batting which could prove to be the deciding factor. More importantly, how they tackle Jasprit Bumrah’s initial burst will be followed with interest since the pacer has shown the ability to run through the top-order in their previous meetings.

But Farhan has stood out against Bumrah in the past. In three outings against India in last year’s Asia Cup, he has scores of 40, 58 and 57. Farhan has to play the lead role again if Pakistan aim to challenge India on neutral turf.

Farhan didn’t spill the beans but made his intentions clear before the start of the tournament.

“In international cricket you can’t attack from both ends all the time. But I feel, it is very important to attack their main bowler whosoever it is. If you do that, you will put him under pressure and also the opposition. If I do that it will help other batsmen as well,” Farhan told Pakistan Cricket.

Pakistan’s sole success against India came during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai and they will look up to Farhan to play a lead role. The opener too has his plans chalked out, especially in the Powerplay.

“In T20s, there is very little to plan. You have to identify your strengths and make the most out of it. In cricket, you will obviously hit the bad deliveries, but our intention in the Powerplay is to maximise the field restrictions. You have to keep looking for opportunities...” Farhan said.