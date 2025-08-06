Pacer Siraj attains career-best 15th position in ICC rankings following The Oval show

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has attained a career-best 15th position in the latest ICC Test rankings following his match-winning performance in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj jumped 12 spots following his nine wickets in the match, including a five-for, as India defeated the hosts by six runs in a thriller to draw the series 2-2.

With England requiring 35 runs on the last day with four wickets in hand, a charged up Siraj, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', accounted for three batters including the last dismissal of Gus Atkinson, to earn India a remarkable win.

Siraj's best ICC ranking so far had been a 16th position that he reached in January last year.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who played three Tests to manage his workload, continues to lead the charts with 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna also attained a career-best 59th position after he along with Siraj became only the second India pair to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test, a feat earlier accomplished by spinners Bishan Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna against Australia in Delhi in 1969.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to the top-5 in the Test batting rankings following his second century in the series at The Oval.

Jaiswal rose three spots and is on 792 points, while the only other India batter in the top-10 is Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one spot to eighth as he could not play the fifth Test due to a foot injury.

Charismatic England batter Joe Root has firmed up his position at the top with his third century in as many matches, while Harry Brook's 98-ball 111 has helped him claw back to second position.

In the bowling department, England fast bowlers Atkinson and Josh Tongue have also attained career-best positions after finishing with eight wickets each in the match. Atkinson is in the top-10 for the first time, while Tongue is up 14 places to 46th.

