New Zealand slump to 88/5 in 10 overs in chase of 256 in T20 World Cup final

New Zealand’s chase of 256 got off to a shaky start as they slumped to 88 for five after 10 overs against India in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Tim Seifert tried to keep the chase alive with a brisk 52 off 26 balls, but the rest of the top order failed to make an impact in the big run chase. India struck early in the powerplay.

Axar Patel removed Finn Allen for 9 and later dismissed Glenn Phillips for 5, while Jasprit Bumrah sent back Rachin Ravindra for 1.

The pressure continued to build as Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy picked up a wicket each, leaving New Zealand five down by the halfway mark.

Earlier, India posted 255 for five after being asked to bat. Sanju Samson led the scoring with 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21) and Ishan Kishan (54 off 25) also made quick half-centuries.

Brief scores: India 255/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54, Abhishek Sharma 52; James Neesham 3/46). New Zealand 88/5 in 10 overs (Tim Seifert 52; Axar Patel 2/18).