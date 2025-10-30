‘Mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hain’: MI quote SRK to quash Rohit Sharma–KKR transfer rumours

Speculation over Rohit Sharma’s possible move from Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders gained momentum on Thursday, only for his current franchise to respond in its trademark style — with a touch of Bollywood.

As chatter spread across social media about Rohit’s alleged switch, Mumbai Indians took to X with a post that played on a dialogue by KKR franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan: “Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night... mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai (not only tough, but impossible).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlighted word “(K)night” caught everyone’s attention, with fans interpreting it as a subtle yet firm denial of the rumours linking the former MI captain to KKR.

Also Read Abhishek Nayar appointed head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of 2026 auction

The timing of the post raised eyebrows, coming just hours after Rohit’s close friend Abhishek Nayar was appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nayar, who has worked with Rohit on his batting, is known to share a long-standing friendship with the star batter.

The connection between the two had fuelled the rumour mills, since Nayar had assisted Rohit before India’s three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

Despite Mumbai Indians’ witty dismissal of the speculation, social media continued to buzz with memes and humorous takes on the exchange.

With the IPL 2026 auction expected to be held in mid-December, all franchises are required to submit their list of retained players by November 15 — a deadline that may put the ongoing chatter to rest.