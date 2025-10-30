Melbourne teen cricketer dies after being struck by ball during practice session

A 17-year-old cricketer from Melbourne has died after being struck on the neck by a ball during a practice session.

Ben Austin was training in the nets at Ferntree Gully on Tuesday when he was hit in the neck by a ball delivered through a handheld ball launcher.

He had been wearing a helmet but no neck guard at the time.

Paramedics provided life support at the scene before rushing him to Monash Children’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ben’s father, Jace Austin, told the BBC that the family was “utterly devastated” by the loss of “our beautiful Ben.” In a statement, he called Ben “an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.”

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket,” Austin said. “He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”

He added that the family was also extending support to Ben’s teammate who was bowling in the nets when the accident occurred.

“This accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well,” Austin said, thanking the local cricketing community, first responders, and medical staff for their care and support.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, where Ben had played since childhood, said it was “absolutely devastated” by his death.

“The impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community,” the club wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew [him] and the joy that he brought.”

Cricket Victoria said the entire cricketing community across the country would be mourning the teenager’s death.

Tributes have poured in from across the state, with flowers laid at the training nets and clubs observing moments of silence in his memory.

In 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died after being struck on the neck by a ball while batting in the Sheffield Shield.

His death, for which a coroner found no-one was to blame, led to significant improvements in player safety equipment.