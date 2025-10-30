Rain threat looms large over India vs Australia Women’s World Cup semifinal in Navi Mumbai

The highly anticipated ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday faces a potential rain interruption, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heavy showers.

Though the IMD’s forecasts suggested light rain in the morning, dense clouds over the stadium did not pour. For the rest of the day, the IMD had predicted dense cloud cover with the possibility of showers later in the evening. The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm.

The temperature is expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity around 60 per cent and a partly cloudy sky accompanied by one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

A place in the final is on the line, with the winner set to meet South Africa, who stormed into the title clash after defeating England by 125 runs on Wednesday.

India's final group game in Navi Mumbai against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain last week.

India’s preparation for the semifinal has been marked by a major setback, with opener Pratika Rawal ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury sustained while fielding against Bangladesh.

Shafali Verma has been drafted in as her replacement, marking a surprise return to the ODI squad after over a year.

Known for her aggressive stroke play, Shafali is expected to open alongside vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, although the final combination will depend on captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to either strengthen the batting or add depth to the bowling unit.

Australia, meanwhile, remain tight-lipped about the fitness of captain Alyssa Healy, though reports from Cricket Australia indicate optimism about her availability for the semifinal.

Australia have been dominant throughout the tournament, finishing the league stage unbeaten.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, fought back strongly after three straight losses to secure a semifinal berth with a crucial victory over New Zealand.

When the two teams met earlier in the group stage, India’s imposing total of 330 was overshadowed by a match-winning innings from Healy that sealed victory for the Aussies.

With rain in the forecast and both teams eyeing a spot in the final, Thursday’s contest promises to be a test of resilience as much as skill with a splash of luck.