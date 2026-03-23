IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians eye victory crown in matches ahead, after last triumph in 2020

Mumbai Indians (MI) are eyeing a record sixth IPL crown, having last lifted the trophy in 2020.

MI endured a mixed run in the recent seasons — finished bottom in 2024 but did far better last year before losing to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings in Qualifier II. For skipper Hardik Pandya, winning the sixth title will be his team’s “ultimate goal” as they begin their IPL 2026 campaign against thrice champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede on March 29.

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“The ultimate dream is to win the IPL for the sixth time. MI already has such an amazing legacy. Our fans are the team’s heartbeat. The junoon (passion) when I first played, I want that. Playing the best kind of cricket that MI and Hardik Pandya have ever played is the legacy I want to be for MI and win trophies, as many as possible,” Hardik said at a promotional in Mumbai on Sunday.

The ace all-rounder credited MI’s scouting system for spotting his potential early and underlined his belief in hard work and self-improvement.