'Missed opportunity': PCB chief expresses disappointment in India over its decision to not play in Pakistan

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated his disappointment over India's decision to play their Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue but remains confident that Pakistan's first ICC event in 29 years will leave a lasting legacy for the sport in the country.

While PCB has the hosting rights of the event, India are playing all their games in Dubai due to security concerns in Pakistan. “We are focussed on delivering a world class event but it is undoubtedly disappointing that India is not playing in Pakistan,” Naqvi told PTI before leaving for Dubai to watch the Pakistan and India match on Sunday.

“It is disappointing- not just for the PCB, but also for cricket fans worldwide, the ICC, its commercial partners and the other participating countries that India is not playing in. Pakistan,” he said.

Naqvi reminded that Pakistan has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports and politics separate.

“Our team has toured India multiple times, including in 2011, 2012, 2016 and most recently in 2023. Naturally, we had hoped that India would reciprocate by participating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Unfortunately, that has not materialised,” he said.

Having said that, the BCCI, PCB and ICC have agreed on a hybrid model for the marquee clash for all world events till 2027. Due to the tense relations between the two nations, India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup.

Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, said that the PCB, along with the Pakistan government, had provided comprehensive assurances regarding security, hospitality and logistical arrangements for the Indian team.

“We engaged constructively with the ICC and conveyed our willingness to facilitate every possible measure to ensure a smooth and secure visit. Despite these efforts, India has chosen not to travel.” He said the absence of India from playing Pakistan is a loss for spectators, broadcasters, media and the tournament itself.

“I think it is also a missed opportunity for Indian players to experience the warmth, love and hospitality that Pakistan has always extended to visiting teams. Pakistani fans would shown their hospitality to the Indian team.” "Nonetheless, we remain focused on delivering a world-class event, ensuring that cricket takes center stage." He pointed out that the crowds for the Afghanistan and South Africa and England and Australia matches underscored the permanent passion Pakistani people had for cricket.

“We last hosted an ICC event in 1996. Since then, despite a decade-long absence of international cricket on our soil - through no fault of our own - we have continued to excel, winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009, the ICC Test Championship mace in 2016 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.” He said given the long isolation Pakistan faced from top teams, staging the Champions Trophy in the country is a milestone moment.

“It is an opportunity to reaffirm Pakistan’s status as one of the most passionate and influential cricketing nations, fully capable of staging multi-nation tournaments at the highest level.

"Beyond that, it is our chance to showcase world-class infrastructure, passionate crowds and a cricket culture that deserves more major ICC events in the next cycle.” He expressed confidence that the tournament will also serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of cricket in Pakistan. He said PCB invested heavily in upgrading its test venues to ensure a top-tier experience for players and fans alike.

“This investment will leave a lasting legacy for Pakistan cricket.” He also made it clear that Pakistan has taken every measure to ensure best security for all teams playing in Pakistan.