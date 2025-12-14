Abhishek Sharma seals India’s seven-wicket win over South Africa in third T20I

India’s fast bowlers set the tone early and Abhishek Sharma ensured there were no late stumbles as India cruised to a seven-wicket win in the third T20I on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 118, India never looked stretched. Vice-captain Shubman Gill and Abhishek added 60 runs in 5.2 overs to flatten any hopes South Africa may have had of a comeback with the new ball.

Abhishek’s 35 off 18 balls defined the chase, while Gill’s 28 off 28 provided stability at the other end. India reached the target in 15.5 overs. The first ball of the innings sailed for six, setting the mood.

Abhishek took apart Lungi Ngidi for 16 runs in the opening over and Gill followed suit in the second, as India raced to 32 without loss. South Africa’s pacers were never allowed to settle.

Abhishek batted at one pace, attacking from the start, before Aiden Markram pulled off a sharp catch in the deep off Corbin Bosch to end his stay.

With 58 still required, the chase slowed down. Gill, who survived an early DRS scare, and Tilak Varma (26 not out) chose caution over flair. Gill’s innings was not among his smoother efforts, but it came after two quiet games in the series.

He fell trying to pull Marco Jansen onto his stumps. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also departed before the end, but the result was never in doubt.

The platform for the comfortable chase was laid earlier by India’s fast bowlers, who reduced South Africa to 117. Arshdeep Singh (2/13), Harshit Rana (2/34) and Hardik Pandya (1/23) made full use of the movement on offer after India opted to bowl.

South Africa’s powerplay never recovered from the early damage. They slipped to 25 for three, with just two fours in the phase. Arshdeep, coming off a tough outing in the previous match, found his rhythm immediately.

After shaping the ball away from Reeza Hendricks, he brought one back sharply to trap him leg before, a decision upheld on review. Rana mirrored that effort against Quinton de Kock, beating him with one that nipped back.

Dewald Brevis was bowled attempting to free his arms against a wide delivery. At 7 for 3 in 3.1 overs, South Africa were left chasing the game. Markram offered resistance with a 61 off 46 balls, striking cleanly when given room. But wickets kept falling around him.

Tristan Stubbs and Corbin Bosch departed in quick succession. Stubbs’ dismissal also took Pandya to 100 T20I wickets, making him the third Indian bowler to reach the mark after Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah did not play the match and returned home due to a personal situation, with the BCCI saying his availability for the rest of the series will be communicated later.

Varun Chakravarthy tightened the grip in the middle overs, finishing with 2 for 11 in four overs and completing 50 T20I wickets. He bowled Donovan Ferreira for 20, despite the batter being dropped earlier on 13 by Arshdeep at long-on.

Chakravarthy also removed Jansen as South Africa struggled to lift the scoring rate. Markram reached his fifty off 41 balls with a six off Rana, and the 18th over brought 19 runs.

The late push, however, came too late. India’s bowlers had already done enough, and the batters made sure there were no complications in the chase.