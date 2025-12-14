Tilak Varma backs flexible India batting order as Dharamsala T20I looms large

The team management’s decision to make the batting order flexible, except for openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, has got the players’ support though it hasn’t always produced the desired result.

The move to promote Axar Patel to No.3 in the second T20I in Mullanpur against South Africa did not go to plan. Tilak Varma, however, excelled in his role at No. 5, smashing 62 off 34 balls even as his teammates failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone is flexible except the openers. I am up for batting at 3, 4, 5 or 6 wherever the team prefers me,” Tilak said during the match-eve news conference. “If the team feels a particular move is tactically best, everyone goes with the team.”

Tilak said such decisions are situation-based rather than role-driven.

“One-off games keep happening. Axar has already done the same thing and he did well there. It depends on the situation,” he said.

The 23-year-old said the Dharamsala surface could still favour batters despite the cold weather.

“I have played an U-19 India series here before. We are watching the wicket and I feel it will be a high-scoring one,” he said.

However, he cautioned that low temperatures could offer some help to bowlers early on. With dew expected to

play a role as the match begins at 7pm, Tilak said India are mentally prepared for the challenge.

“We don’t have the toss in our hands. We are preparing for the dew and have practised with a slightly wet ball,” he said.

“It’s very cold here, but we are prepared mentally and physically. Those who are mentally strong succeed everywhere,” he said.

Tilak added that moving across the batting order does not affect his preparation.

“We follow the basics in practice. I always think about what I can do for the team,” he said.

“In the first two matches, the team batting first won because there was some seam and swing in the cold. Overall, there isn’t much difference as dew comes in early,” he said.

The left-hander said the side would stick to their attacking template. “We will play with the same intent we have shown in the last 15-20 matches. We are confident of winning the series,” he said.