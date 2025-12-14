Ashes tour tension as England security clashes with media ahead of third Test match

England’s security personnel were involved in an altercation with local media in Brisbane and Adelaide on Saturday as the touring party continued to feel the heat ahead of a make-or-break third Ashes Test.

England have lost both the Tests so far.

According to a video posted by Channel 7, the incident occurred on Saturday morning as the England contingent was en route from Brisbane to Adelaide.

The footage shows the team’s security guard pushing a camera operator away as he tried to get close to the players, who had just driven down from Noosa, where they spent a few days after the Gabba drubbing.

Cricket Australia’s directive to all media during the series is that both teams should be respected when travelling between Tests, including at airports. All CA media briefing documents for the series contain the following: “The Australian and England teams will not be available for interview while in transit between matches during the NRMA Ashes series. All airport, hotel and transit is vision only, to be captured from a respectful distance.”

In a statement, Channel 7 said: “While conducting routine filming in a public space, the camera operator was physically confronted despite acting respectfully and professionally. The safety and wellbeing of our staff is paramount. This matter is being taken seriously.”

While the footage shows Channel 7 had adhered to protocol, the state of the series has ramped up the media focus on England.

When the England squad landed in Adelaide, the security team member was asked about what happened in Brisbane. But he remained tight-lipped and walked off.