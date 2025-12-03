Glenn Maxwell opts out of IPL mini-auction as 45 players list Rs 2 crore base price

Glenn Maxwell, a veteran of 13 seasons and 141 matches, has decided to opt out of the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Maxwell, 37, was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹4.2 crore last season but suffered a fractured finger and had to be replaced by fellow Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Owen.

Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are among 45 players who have listed the maximum reserve price of ₹2 crore.

A total of 1,355 players feature in the long list of players which the IPL shared with franchises on Monday after the registration deadline closed on November 30. A total of 77 slots are available to be filled at the auction, including 31 overseas players. Each franchise is allowed to register 25 players.

KKR and CSK have the biggest purse, ₹64.3 crore and ₹43.4 crore, respectively. Interest will revolve around Green and Pathirana though KKR is expected to look for a wicketkeeper-batter having released all ahead of the auction.

England’s Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow will attract much interest from KKR.